PH bids to host FIVB Volleyball World Men’s Championship 2025

MANILA: The Philippines on Thursday formalized its bid to host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball World Men's Championship 2025 where 31 of the world's best nations plus the country's national team will showcase elite action in the sport from Sept. 12 to 28. 'As they say, teamwork makes the dream work and this meeting is a first major step towards the dream of a successful bid and eventual hosting of the men's world championship,' Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara said during the Special Briefing of the Philippines Bid to Host the FIVB Volleyball World Men's Championship 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Manila at the BGC in Taguig City. Present at the special meeting were staunch sports and volleyball advocate Senator Pia Cayetano, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, and FIVB brass Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor and Chief Business Officer Guido Betti. The Philippine bid rides the heels of the PNVF's successful staging of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), which t he top FIVB officials praised as the best-hosted editions - 2022 and 2023 - with an enormous local fan reaction never seen elsewhere in the world. 'The VNL last year at the MOA (Mall of Asia) Arena was the best event of the VNL and we had 14 stops around the world,' Taylor said. 'It shows that the Philippines has embraced the best of volleyball and we were able to see that not only the fans embraced the players but teams embraced the fans. They can't wait to come back.' 'We see a massive potential in the Philippines. We decided to bring the VNL here two years ago and the fandom was crazy. We're overwhelmed and with that being said, players will be happy to come back,' Betti said. 'Love from the people here was unique that all the volleyball players are dreaming for.' The PNVF hosted two weeks - men and women - of the VNL at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in 2022 and a men's leg at the SM Mall of Asia Arena last year. Both major venues are again eyed for next year's world championship. Also gracing the occasi on were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Philippine Olympic Committee secretary general Warton Chan who represented president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino, Jennifer Reyes and Monica Mitra representing Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Erwin Lozano representing Senator Sonny Angara, and Sienna Olaso, vice president for Channels and Content at Cignal TV, Inc. Representatives of the MOA Arena; United Promotions, Inc. of the Araneta Group Management; and the Tourism Promotions Board also attended the meeting. 'I'm here to support and express the commitment of our government, specifically the DOT (Department of Tourism), to ensure that the Philippines' bid to host this global event is likely successful,' Frasco said. Cayetano gamely shared her experiences as a former varsity and national volleyball player as she committed Taguig City and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's support for the country's hosting of the world championship. 'I assure that the Senate will do everything in its power for this e vent. We've come a long way and we're so excited to be part of this journey,' she said. 'We know that 2025 is a year that will bring much pride to the Philippines and share the love the Filipinos have.' The Philippines has not been to the men's world championship since the 1974 edition in Mexico. The FIVB and Volleyball World will make a formal announcement of the successful bid by the end of March.