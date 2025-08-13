PH Awaits Hearing Date for Alleged Abuse of 11 Workers in Amsterdam

Manila: The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands is awaiting the hearing date for the case involving 11 Filipino workers who reportedly suffered labor exploitation at the hands of their Dutch employer in Amsterdam, as stated by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

According to Philippines News Agency, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalano mentioned that the government stands ready to provide assistance while the 11 workers remain in a shelter. Escalano stated, “Patuloy pa rin ang pagtulong sa kanila ng embahada sa The Hague sa The Netherlands at kakausapin ulit sila ng mga opisyal ng embahada ngayong linggong ito. Patuloy rin ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa Netherlands Labour Authority tungkol sa kaso, especially tungkol sa dates ng hearing (The embassy in The Hague, The Netherlands, is assisting them, and embassy officials will speak to them again this week. We are also in close coordination with the Netherlands Labour Authority regarding the case, especially regarding the hearing dates).”

Currently, Escalano noted that the Philippine Embassy has not encountered any similar cases involving other Filipinos facing harsh working conditions in the Netherlands. The case involves six of the 11 Filipino cleaners who confirmed working 17-hour days at various gym branches of Saints and Stars in Amsterdam from May to June 2025, where they were reportedly made to sleep without a bed and heating.

On July 24, the accountant of the gym was arrested by Dutch authorities on suspicion of forgery of documents. Additionally, it was discovered that Saints and Stars is not accredited with the Philippine Migrant Workers Office in Berlin nor with the Department of Migrant Workers Affairs in Manila. The embassy has maintained communication with the Filipino cleaners since July.