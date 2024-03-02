Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior urges all provinces to move forward with debt mediation continuously.

Bangkok, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior reveals that Nakhon Sawan and Narathiwat provinces are currently Creditors and debtors have been invited to the mediation process in all cases. Ready to urge all provinces and districts to move forward with debt mediation continuously. If unable to negotiate Proceed according to the law without exception. Today (March 2, 2024), Mr. Suthiphong Chulcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, revealed that the Ministry of Interior has received a registration of people who wish to ask the government to help solve the problem of informal debt in accordance with government policy. There were a total of 153,400 people registered, with the Ministry of Interior informing all provinces and districts to continue solving the problem of informal debt by inviting creditors and debtors to enter into the debt mediation process. Currently, 19,009 cases have been successfully mediated. Debt has decreased by 770.77 million baht, and there are cases where m ediation cannot be mediated. Intends to prosecute 319 cases, with provinces able to invite creditors-debtors Entered the mediation process 100% in 2 provinces, namely Nakhon Sawan Province and Narathiwat Province where creditors and debtors meet and talk with officials as mediators And after this, the relevant agencies will follow up after the mediation negotiations. In order to solve this problem outside the system, the entire process will be successful. 'As for the other 74 provinces, the provincial governors and district chiefs have now integrated relevant government agencies. Especially the government police officer as well as prosecutors protecting rights and providing legal assistance, etc. Invite creditors and debtors to the mediation process. As well as using the district team mechanism to treat suffering and promote happiness in an integrated and sustainable way. which will have a village headman Village headman in the area Participated in helping to negotiate and mediate for citizens who were in di stress and asked the government to help solve the problem. In many areas it is not possible to find information or know the true creditors. The administration continues to coordinate closely with the police in searching for information to invite creditors to the mediation process. And of course, in some cases, a perfect compromise cannot be reached. Officials also need to use the legal process. Prosecute those who commit crimes, namely granting loans without permission. and it is lending at an interest rate higher than the legal rate,' Mr. Suthiphong added. Mr. Suthipong said at the end that Mechanisms of the Ministry of Interior at the local level Under the leadership of the provincial governor and district chief, we are committed to moving forward with every process that will support and enable the citizens to receive treatment for their suffering and happiness in all dimensions. If the citizens suffer from all problems that cannot be resolved, self You can request help via the Damrongtham Center hotline, call 1567, free 24 hours a day, or you can travel to get counseling. Ask for help at the Provincial Damrongtham Center Damrongtham District Center There will be staff available to help, give advice, and coordinate operations. Integrate all agencies to provide assistance in every matter. To enable the Thai people to have a good and sustainable quality of life. Source: Thai News Agency