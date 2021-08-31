Peplink brings SpeedFusion’s Unbreakable Edge to Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 Partner Program

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peplink is partnering with Ericsson to deliver SpeedFusion technology to Industry 4.0 networks – allowing for greater scalability and seamless switching between different edge technologies so industrial networks can grow and remain productive in any scenario.

Peplink’s vast portfolio of LTE and 5G routers and its SpeedFusion technology are designed to enable resilience and agility in IoT networking. It combines private LTE/5G with commercial LTE/5G and other edge WAN technologies without interruption to live applications or systems. This gives Industry 4.0 deployments superior scalability and reliability, regardless of where a facility is located.

The Ericsson Industry 4.0 ecosystem is a vehicle for solution providers who offer their technologies as a part of Industry 4.0 ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide a high return on investment for industrial customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation for their Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson Private 5G is a dedicated cellular network that provides secure and reliable coverage, high device density for scalable operations, and predictable latency ensuring Service Level Agreements (SLA’s). Leveraging this high-performance 4G or 5G connectivity solution, enterprises gain full visibility of machines and processes, and can gain facility-optimizing insights through data analytics.

“The industry adoption of cellular connectivity solutions like Ericsson Private 5G, allows Peplink to offer industrial customers reliable solutions that makes the digitalization more efficient,” said Micael Hermansson, Device Ecosystem Director at Ericsson. “Ericsson welcomes Peplink and their impressive technology portfolio will be vital to the Industry 4.0 ecosystem.”

Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said, “Peplink is excited to be part of Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 ecosystem. By joining forces with Ericsson, Peplink is ready to help companies solve connectivity challenges and realize the advantages of a true Industry 4.0 operation.”

About Peplink

Peplink makes connectivity reliable. Peplink’s ecosystem, SpeedFusion technology and SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from many industries increase bandwidth, enhance Internet reliability, reduce connectivity cost, or enable new deployment possibilities. Learn more about Peplink .

