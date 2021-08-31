Global Dairy Platform Announces New Board Chair

Hein Schumacher

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Dairy Platform (GDP), a not-for-profit industry association representing the international dairy sector, today announced the appointment of Hein Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer of Royal FrieslandCampina, as Chair of GDP’s Board of Directors. Schumacher succeeds Rick Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Farmers of America, who completed a four-year term as GDP Chair.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of GDP and build on the momentum that Rick, supported by the Board of Directors, has established,” Schumacher said. “Rick’s leadership helped strengthen GDP’s role in ensuring dairy is recognized as relevant and a vital part of a globally sustainable food system. I look forward to continuing this important work, which includes the launch of the ground-breaking Pathways to Dairy Net Zero initiative later this month,” he said.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Hein for a number of years and there is no doubt he is the right person to guide GDP now,” said Smith. “The future is bright for GDP and the global dairy sector,” he added.