PENANG HAJ GALLERY ENTERS MALAYSIA BOOK OF RECORDS

The Penang Haj Gallery has etched its name in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) as the first haj gallery in Malaysia.

MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong Hong Wai presented the MBOR certificate to Penang Islamic Foundation (YIPP) chief executive officer Mohd Fitri Ibrahim at a ceremony held at the gallery in Lebuh Acheh here today. It was witnessed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Mohd Fitri said the Penang Haj Gallery, which is an initiative by YIPP, was opened in 2015.

"The uniqueness of the museum is its building at No 87 Lebuh Acheh, which served as the haj centre and ticketing office for the pilgrims’ sea passage to the holy land from 1828 to the 1960s.

"The gallery, which is in the ‘core zone’ of the World Heritage Site, George Town, was known as the ‘Little Jeddah’ then because it was the gathering place for haj pilgrims before they began their journey by sea from the Penang Port to the holy land," he told reporters here today.

Mohd Fitri said the Penang Haj Gallery has a collection of 40 items which are on display, such as books, postcards, old coins, 'tong sahara' (Sahara barrel), 'kiswah', as well as photographs of the haj ships on which pilgrims journeyed to Mekah.

He said the gallery, opened by a world-class Islamic figure, Mufti Ismail Menk, had received 10,000 local and foreign visitors, comprising of royalty, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors.

"Last year, the Penang Haj Gallery was awarded the Penang Centennial Heritage Excellence Award by the state government,” he said and expressed YIPP’s gratitude to the Penang government for its role in promoting the development of Islam in the state.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency