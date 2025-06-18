PDEA-11 Destroys PHP27.5 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs

Davao City: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-11) on Wednesday led the destruction of seized and surrendered illegal drugs valued at PHP27.5 million at a funeral home’s incinerator in this city. PDEA-11 Director Edgar Jubay stated that the event aligns with their mandate under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and complies with Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002.

According to Philippines News Agency, the destroyed drugs included 3.409 kg of shabu valued at PHP23.18 million, 26.8 kg of marijuana worth PHP3.2 million, 126 pieces of marijuana plants valued at PHP25,200, and expired medicines worth PHP1.2 million. The destruction emphasizes the government’s commitment to its anti-drug campaign and aims to dispel public doubt about the alleged recycling of confiscated drugs by law enforcement agencies.

Among the witnesses, Maria Fe Maloloy-on, executive judge of the Regional Trial Court of Davao del Sur and the event’s guest of honor, suggested that certain programs should be established to prevent the flow of drugs in society. She emphasized the importance of education drives to inform people about how drugs are detrimental to society, families, and the country.

Maloloy-on stressed the necessity of educating the public on the effects of drugs on individuals and society, with the ultimate goal of achieving a society free from drugs.