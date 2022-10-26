PCUP launches 4 banner pro-poor programs

The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) has unveiled its four banner poverty reduction programs to help improve the lives of indigent Filipinos.

The PCUP on Tuesday launched the housing facilitation and linking initiative “Piso Ko, Bahay Mo;” resource mobilization “Lingkod Agapay Maralita” (LAM); urban poor data generation; and collaboration and partnership program that will benefit those who belong from the marginalized and underprivileged sectors.

In a statement, PCUP chairperson Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr. said the “Piso Ko, Bahay Mo” initiative seeks to help urban poor families (UPFs), particularly those affected by court-ordered demolition and eviction.

Jordan also expressed optimism about the private sector’s participation by providing lots where houses may be built, “with complete amenities for the benefit of UPFs.”

“The program recognizes the increasing role that businesses have been playing in local development by going beyond mere corporate social responsibility. In addition, there is also growing realization that doing business with social impact is possible which is blurring the gap between conventional territories of development players and businesses,” he said.

LAM, on the other hand, aims to address the economic needs of UPFs by stimulating savings mobilization which would be implemented in partnership with the private sector, Jordan said.

The program, Jordan said, would open livelihood and employment opportunities for the intended beneficiaries, as well as address housing and other concerns of select communities all throughout the country.

“The program will serve as the light, so to speak, in building bridges of collaboration,” he said.

Jordan said the PCUP would also partner with local government units (LGUs) for the implementation of the urban poor data generation.

He said PCUP will establish satellite offices in cities and municipalities nationwide to strengthen the commission’s intervention in urban poor communities through the creation of a database.

“That (database) would be useful both for the Commission and the various LGUs in developing plans, programs and projects and formulating policies for advocacy in both the local and national levels that would be beneficial to the urban poor,” Jordan said.

Jordan noted that there will also be collaboration and partnership aimed at institutionalizing the call for Goodwill Ambassadors Program (GAP).

He said business sector, academe, non-government organizations and other stakeholders will help promote the PCUP and its programs for the country’s underprivileged and urban poor.

“With our ambassadors sharing our vision of empowering urban poor communities, they will help generate the support the Commission needs and likewise look for other partners who may provide assistance and services aimed at filling the gaps in alleviating the plight of UPFs from poverty and ensure that they will become economically productive as partners in nation building,” Jordan said.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS), in its Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 survey, found that 49 percent of 1,500 Filipino families see themselves as poor.

Around 29 percent placed themselves at the “borderline” dividing the poor and not poor, while 21 percent considered themselves as not poor, according to the SWS survey.

On Saturday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and National Economic and Development Authority director general Arsenio Balisacan said the Marcos administration is implementing measures to revitalize the economy and help lift more Filipinos out of poverty.

Source: Philippines News Agency