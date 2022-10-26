Biden insists he’s physically, mentally capable for 2nd term

While it is “totally legitimate” for people to question his age and health, US President Joe Biden said he is capable of a second term in office.

Already the oldest person to serve as Commander-in-Chief — he turns 80 on Nov. 20 — Biden would be 82 on Inauguration Day (January 2025) if re-elected in 2024.

While he has not officially confirmed he will run again, Biden has repeatedly stated his desire to seek reelection.

When asked on MSNBC during an interview Sunday about his age and doubts from supporters, Biden said voters should study his behavior and make up their minds.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden said. “That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?”

The question comes as the all-important midterm elections loom on November 8.

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found only about 5-in-10 Democrats want Biden to seek reelection, while 6-in-10 Republicans wish Trump would run again, CTV News reported.

During the interview Sunday, Biden was asked if wife Jill Biden would support him seeking a second term.

Biden hesitated and looked down, and the interviewer repeated the question, causing some to question his competency.

Still, in the time leading up to his 80th birthday, Biden underwent a host of medical examinations and in a six-page report, his primary care physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported his patient was “health(y), vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,” CTV News reported.

Source: Philippines News Agency