PCUP driven by goal to reach single-digit poverty rate in 6 years

The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) vowed to carry out initiatives to help the Marcos government realize its goal of reaching a single-digit poverty rate by 2028.

Reynaldo Galupo, PCUP Commissioner-in-Charge for the National Capital Region (NCR), said he wants to repay the honor of being appointed to the agency by fulfilling their mandate.

“My heart has swelled with the outpouring of love and gratitude shown by our urban poor. This continues to inspire us to do more so that the advocacy of our beloved President to solve the problem of poverty would bear fruit and every Filipino family will have a better life,” Galupo said in a news release on Sunday.

In previous days, Galupo helped the Nagkaisang Mamamayan ng Barangay Sauyo (Namabasa) in Quezon City in acquiring PHP300,000 financial assistance to fund their livelihood projects that involve the manufacturing of handicraft products, clothing, and food items.

The money will be used to buy sewing equipment.

Namabasa members also availed of the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers emergency employment program and the Government Internship Program and Special Program for the Employment of Students.

Galupo and other officials recently visited Barangay Sauyo following their grievances over the Segment 8.2 infrastructure development project that will connect the South Luzon and North Luzon expressways, which may affect them.

He said the PCUP will help ensure that their rights are respected and protected.

Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr., PCUP chairperson, is going around the country to check on the needs of communities.

The PCUP, created during the administration of President Corazon Aquino in 1986, is under the Office of the President and is tasked to promote and protect the rights of urban poor organizations and communities, including informal settler families.

Specifically, it responds to poverty-related issues like demolitions, reclamation, and housing.

