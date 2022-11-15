CIF crucial in delivery of public service, senator assures

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa on Sunday defended the PHP4.5 billion confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) of the Office of the President (OP) and urged Filipinos to support and trust the government.

In a radio interview, Dela Rosa said the CIF is crucial for the President to execute his duties and responsibilities, adding that the same support must also be accorded other government agencies.

“Magtiwala tayo sa ating gobyerno. Mahirap kung wala tayong tiwala. Ganoon din sa sa mga head of agencies. Siya ang nagtalaga sa kanila bilang extension sila ng Presidente. Huwag agad magduda (We must trust the government and the head of agencies because they were appointed as the extensions of the President. We should discard doubts),” Dela Rosa said.

The Senate approved on Thursday the OP’s PHP8.9 billion budget, of which PHP4.5 billion fall under CIF.

Dela Rosa said removing the ICF will affect the delivery of good governance by the Chief Executive.

He assured the CIF is submitted to the Commission on Audit and the Department of Budget and Management for liquidation.

“Saan ka naman nakakita na Office of the President na walang intelligence and confidential funds? ‘Pag tinanggal mo yan, ginawa mo na inutil ang Presidente (Where can you see an Office of the President that has no intelligence and confidential funds? Removing them will render the President useless),” Dela Rosa said.

He said the CIF is called confidential so as not to make public some strategies of the government.

Other agencies are still waiting for the approval of their CIF, which Dela Rosa said the Senate will carefully scrutinize.

Also approved were the CIF of the Department of Justice and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and their attached agencies and the Department of Energy.

