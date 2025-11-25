PCO Urges Public to Monitor Infrastructure Projects via Transparency Portal

Manila: Acting Secretary Dave Gomez on Tuesday urged the public to keep track of the infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through the newly launched, enhanced transparency portal. In an interview aired over TV5, Gomez said the improved DPWH Transparency Portal is an expanded and more accessible version of the Sumbong sa Pangulo platform, allowing the public to monitor government infrastructure projects and report suspected irregularities.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gomez stated that the AI-driven portal offers a wider scope of information and a more user-friendly interface to make it easier for citizens to report possible anomalies in infrastructure projects, including substandard work. He highlighted the similarities to the previous platform but emphasized the expanded capabilities of the new portal, referring to it as “Isumbong sa Pangulo 2.0.”

Gomez encouraged the public to utilize the portal to monitor projects within their communities and report any suspected irregularities. He explained that the portal’s purpose is to enhance transparency and accountability in government infrastructure projects.

The new portal, according to Gomez, extends beyond the earlier focus on flood control projects. Users can now search for any DPWH project and access critical details such as the implementing office, contractor, project cost, and project status. He assured that the portal is user-friendly, allowing citizens to easily find project information by typing into the search bar.

When asked about the future of the Office of the President’s Sumbong sa Pangulo website, Gomez indicated that it would naturally phase out as reports transition to the DPWH-managed system. He emphasized the DPWH Transparency Portal’s potential to strengthen public participation, deter corruption, and enhance accountability in infrastructure projects nationwide.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. unveiled the DPWH Transparency Portal on Monday, marking a significant step in ongoing reforms to curb corruption in public infrastructure projects. Marcos had initiated his campaign against anomalous projects by launching the Sumbong sa Pangulo website on August 11.