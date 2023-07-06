PCO undertakes ‘corrective’ measures on terminal leave benefits

MANILA - Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Thursday her office has undertaken 'corrective' measures to address the overpayment of the terminal leave benefits given to former employees. Garafil issued the statement in response to the Commission on Audit's (COA) annual audit report for 2022, flagging the overpayment of PHP1,020,711 worth of terminal leave benefits to separated PCO employees 'due to non-deduction of forfeited mandatory or forced leave.' The COA also noted that the payments amounting to PHP25,752,437 were not supported with complete documents. Garafil said the PCO, after receiving an audit observation memorandum from COA on Feb. 6, 2023, immediately responded to address the issues about the overpaid terminal leave benefits and payments with incomplete documentary requirements totaling PHP26,773,148. 'The current management of the PCO replied to COA regarding the corrective measures being undertaken,' she said. Garafil noted that the PCO had already issued demand letters to its separated employees requiring them to refund the overpaid terminal leave benefits. She added that the agency had also conducted a review of the approved applications for terminal leave benefits and submission of the incomplete requirements. 'To date, PCO has already claimed the refund of the overpaid (terminal leave benefits) from 38 separated personnel amounting to PHP824,625.37, which was already deposited to the Bureau of Treasury,' Garafil said. She said the remaining seven separated PCO personnel had committed to refund the remaining amount of PHP203,956. Regarding the incomplete documents, Garafil said the Human Resource Development Division had already submitted the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of the separated officials and employees to COA. 'The Legal Division Chief has likewise previously noted in the clearance forms of the separated officials and personnel that they had no pending administrative cases nor involvement in any pending investigations,' she said. Garafil assured the public that the PCO remains committed to ensuring that all internal processes and procedures are compliant with existing and applicable rules and regulations. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency