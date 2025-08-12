PBBM Won’t Spare Anyone in Anomalous Flood Control Projects

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will spare no one in the investigation into the anomalous flood control projects in the country, Malaca±ang said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stated that the Marcos administration will ensure that sanctions will be meted out to contractors or even anyone close to him found involved in irregularities in flood mitigation projects.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will not be part of the investigating body, with its role in the ongoing investigation limited to providing information on the flood control projects. Despite the alarming patterns in the awarding of flood control projects, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of Marcos, Castro said.

In a recent press conference, Marcos revealed that 15 contractors secured nearly 20 percent of the total PHP545.64 billion allocation for the government’s flood control program. He also noted inconsistencies in the top 10 provinces with the most flood control projects, mentioning that some of them are not flood-prone areas. According to the DPWH’s initial report, around 6,021 of the 9,855 flood control projects from July 2022 to May 2025 have a project value of more than PHP350 billion without specific details on the type of structures being built, repaired, or rehabilitated.

Castro clarified that the 15 contracts will not be blacklisted, pending the results of the investigation. She explained that the initial information merely highlighted a relatively large number of projects obtained from the government. The President emphasized that these reports do not necessarily mean all are anomalies, noting that there have been positive outcomes from some contractors.

Further investigation will focus on whether the projects exist, are operational, and effective. Castro mentioned that inspections of more areas with ongoing flood control projects will take place in the coming days, and the government will exercise greater caution in entering new contracts for flood control projects. She warned that regardless of the company name used, the quality of work will be scrutinized to identify any anomalies.