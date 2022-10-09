PBBM reappoints Ivan John Uy as DICT chief

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reappointed Ivan John Uy as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

This, as Uy joined the mass oath-taking presided over by Marcos at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Thursday.

Uy was among the 12 Cabinet secretaries whose ad interim appointments were earlier bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) due to lack of time.

Secretaries Benjamin Diokno (Finance), Arsenio Baliscan (Socioeconomic Planning), Manuel Bonoan (Public Works), Alfredo Pascual (Trade), Erwin Tulfo (Social Welfare), Jaime Bautista (Transportation), Renato Solidum Jr. (Science and Technology), Raphael Lotilla (Energy), Susan Ople (Migrant Workers), and Jose Rizalino Acuzar (Human Settlements) were also reappointed and took oath before Marcos in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, who completed the list of bypassed Cabinet secretaries, announced Tuesday her decision to resign from post because of health reasons.

Search for ‘very experienced’ Press chief

In a chance interview with officers of the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC), Marcos said he wants the next Press secretary to be someone who is “very experienced” and knows how to deliver the right message to the public.

“‘Yun naman ang kailangan, ang marunong mag messaging para ‘yung mga gusto namin palabasin talagang lumalabas (That’s what we need, someone who is capable of delivering the right message to the public). That’s what is important — that we get the information, the messaging across,” he said.

Marcos said he is considering at least three personalities to be his next Press secretary, but refused to divulge their identities.

He, however, hinted that he prefers a “journalist” or a “media practitioner” to serve as the new Press chief.

“We’re down to a shortlist of three. So we’re whittling it down,” Marcos said. “Early next week we will announce… We obviously need somebody who is very experienced in the [position], probably a journalist or a media practitioner.”

Oath-taking of PH envoy to Israel, MPC officers

Meanwhile, Marcos also administered the oath of office to Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo Jr. who secured the CA nod in September.

Laylo was appointed Philippine Ambassador to Israel in July this year.

Before being tapped as a diplomat, Laylo served as board member of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Apart from Uy and Laylo, Marcos also led the oath-taking of the new officers of the MPC, a group of reporters covering the President and Malacañang.

Sworn into office were Chona Yu (Radyo Inquirer, president), Nestor Corrales (Philippine Daily Inquirer, vice president for print), Pia Gutierrez (ABS-CBN, vice president for television), Leonilet Abinales (dzRH, vice president for radio), and Ana Felicia Bajo (GMA News Online, vice president for online).

Other MPC officers who also took oath were Maricel Halili (TV5, secretary), Evelyn Quiroz (Pilipino Mirror, treasurer), Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star, auditor), and UNTV’s Jonnel Maribojoc, The Manila Times’ Kristina Maralit and Abante’s Aileen Taliping (sergeant at arms).

Source: Philippines News Agency