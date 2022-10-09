2 young ASG fighters yield, turn over firearms in Basilan

Two members of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the province of Basilan have voluntarily surrendered to authorities, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Thursday.

In a statement, Azurin said 20-year-old Usaimin Tambu Talli alias “Ninnik” and a 14-year-old fighter also yielded an M1 Garand rifle and a caliber .45 pistol during their surrender in Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip town on Wednesday.

The two were identified as belonging to slain ASG sub-leader Furuji Indama’s faction, which operates in several towns in Basilan.

The surrender of the two ASG fighters was facilitated by the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Basilan Police Provincial Office and the 64th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, and Unkaya Pukan Municipal Police Station.

“The peaceful gesture of waving the white flag is a vote of confidence that the government can provide them the basic services they ought to have. Life is beautiful under a working government. The PNP vows to maintain peace so the general public can be more confident in their everyday dealings without having to fear about their security,” Azurin said.

