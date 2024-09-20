PBBM hopes for continued collaboration with Japan’s trading firm

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed optimism about the Philippine government’s continued collaboration with Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan’s leading trade and investment companies, to sustain the country’s economic development.

In a meeting with Marubeni president and chief executive officer Masumi Kakinoki at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos acknowledged the Japanese firm’s century-long presence in the country and vital role in the Philippine development agenda.

‘I hope we can do more because that’s really a very important part of our development program. So welcome once again,’ Marcos told Kakinoki during the meeting, as quoted by the Presidential News Desk in a news release late Tuesday night.

Kakinoki said it is a privilege to be in the Philippines, where there are opportunities that Marubeni may seize.

‘Thank you so much. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the Philippines. It’s such a huge opportunity to meet with you again… I’m very much excited to be here to

day,’ Kakinoki told Marcos.

In a Facebook post, Marcos thanked Marubeni for its continued trust in the Philippines.

‘Their significant investments in energy, water, infrastructure, and manufacturing improve services for millions of Filipinos and generate jobs across the country. With my administration’s full support, partnerships will drive real progress towards our Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines),’ he said.

During Marcos’ meeting with Kakinoki in Tokyo in February this year, Marubeni reaffirmed its partnership with the Philippines, especially in renewable energy, water, and transportation.

Marcos’ official visit to Tokyo in February also led to the signing of an investment deal with Marubeni for energy, transportation, healthcare, and afforestation projects.

Marubeni Corporation, founded in May 1858, is a leading Japanese global trading company that operates in various sectors, focusing on trade, investments, and large-scale infrastructure projects in over 60 countries.

To date, Marubeni Philippines

Corporation remains one of the oldest and the most important among Marubeni’s network of companies worldwide. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency