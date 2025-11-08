PBBM Approves One-Year State of National Calamity for Enhanced Disaster Response

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national calamity for one year to expedite rescue, relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts following the extensive damage caused by Typhoon Tino. Under Proclamation 1077, signed by Marcos on November 5 and made public on Saturday, the declaration aims to facilitate a faster and more coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance by both the government and the private sector in areas affected by the typhoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the one-year state of national calamity also authorizes the immediate implementation of mandatory remedial measures. These include imposing a price ceiling on basic necessities and prime commodities, granting no-interest loans to the most affected sectors, and preventing overpricing, profiteering, or hoarding of essential goods, medicines, and petroleum products. The proclamation also allows national and local governments to use appropriate funds for rescue, relief, recovery, and rehabilitation programs, including the provision of basic services to displaced individuals and communities.

The proclamation mandates all concerned agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government to continuously undertake urgent and critical disaster response actions to save lives, reduce health impacts, ensure public safety, and meet the basic subsistence needs of those affected. Under the proclamation, all concerned government agencies are also ordered to implement post-disaster recovery measures to restore normalcy and improve facilities, livelihoods, and living conditions in disaster-stricken communities, in line with relevant operational plans and directives.

Furthermore, these agencies are required to coordinate with affected local government units (LGUs) and provide or augment the basic services and facilities. They are also tasked with facilitating private sector and international assistance, as necessary, in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations. Law enforcement agencies, with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, have been directed to undertake all necessary measures to maintain peace and order in affected areas.

The one-year state of national calamity will remain in effect unless earlier lifted by the President, according to Proclamation 1077. Typhoon Tino impacted large areas of the Visayas and parts of Mindanao and Southern Luzon, causing heavy flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. The death toll has risen to 188, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.