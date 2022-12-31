PBBM appoints two new OPS officials

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos has appointed two new Office of the Press Secretary officials.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacanang said Cherbett Karen L. Maralit and Francisco P. Rodriguez III will serve as the new OPS Undersecretary and Assistant Secretary, respectively.

Maralit is the former Chief of Staff of then-Senate Minority Leader and now Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile and of Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is a communications professional with extensive experience in both media and public relations.

Before his appointment, Rodriguez served as Marcos’ traditional media team’s head writer during the May 2022 presidential elections.

The two took their oath of office before Marcos on Saturday

Source: Philippines News Agency