KUALA LUMPUR, The Alumni Federation of Universiti Teknologi MARA (PAUiTM) intends to forge a strategic partnership with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to share the expertise of the university's alums with the public through the Bernama platform, among other things. PAUiTM president Saiful Azhar Shaharun said Bernama has the dimensions of credibility to disseminate various information through Bernama Wires, Bernama TV, Bernama Radio and social media, thereby benefiting the community. "We know that Bernama is an important organisation in delivering information and this can serve as a platform for alumni to contribute to nation-building through a trusted space. "UiTM alumni are in various fields and we want to offer the expertise of our alumni that can be used by Bernama for writing in various fields for the benefit of the public," he said after leading the PAUiTM delegation to pay a courtesy visit to Wisma Bernama today. Saiful Azhar said UiTM is well known for the success of its alumni who c olour the landscape of the country's professional industry and become icons in various fields through their positions and contributions to the country. He said UiTM is working on gathering alumni who have made a name in the public sphere and hold high positions in various fields to be appointed as members of PAUiTM's Council of Eminent Alumni. During the visit, Saiful Azhar presented a letter of appointment to the Bernama chief executive officer, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, as a member of the council. Meanwhile, Nur-ul Afida expressed Bernama's willingness to collaborate with PAUiTM to seek insights from its experts for news writing and broadcasting at the news agency. "Bernama has a platform that can further introduce UiTM alumni and their areas of expertise, and at the same time, Bernama expects the support of UiTM alumni when we need to obtain reactions on certain issues within their area of expertise. "As a news agency and myself as a UiTM alumni, we will support PAUiTM because I believe they are impleme nting plans and planning future ones aimed at nation building. InsyaAllah, the collaboration that previously only involved practical training may be expanded to other fields," she said. Nu-rul Afida, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication from the university, expressed her pride and gratitude for the appointment. Source: BERNAMA News Agency