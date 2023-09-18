Patient safety, a top priority for gov’t health facilities in Caraga

Government health facilities in the Caraga Region vowed to stay true to their commitments to uphold the well-being and safety of patients. The pledge of commitment was issued to coincide with the commemoration of World Patient Safety Day 2023 on Sunday while continuing activities were held Monday at the D.O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (DOPMH) in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur. The World Patient Safety Day, started by the World Health Organization (WHO), promotes awareness about patient safety and encourages efforts to improve it. Dr. Neam Manpatilan, DOPMH patient safety officer, presented the six patient safety goals on Monday, as defined by the WHO. 'First of the six goals is the proper identification of the patient. By identifying our patients properly, we ensure that the proper person receives the correct medication, undergoes correct laboratory services, and proper treatment,' Manpatilan said. The improvement of effective communication and the safety of high-alert medications are also part of the patient safety goals defined by WHO, she added. Effective communication, Manpatilan said, includes correct referrals and endorsement of patients from one hospital to another, while the safety of high-alert medications is a measure to prevent errors in the administration of such drugs to patients. The three other safety goals include ensured surgery procedures, infestation control and fall prevention. 'To reduce the risk of health care-associated infections, our hospitals are properly assigning rooms based on the sickness or diseases of our patients. In our pediatric departments, children with coughs are separated from those with different illnesses,' Manpatilan said. Hand hygiene in hospitals is also strictly implemented to help reduce the risks of infestation, she further said. In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH) said patients should actively engage in decision-making processes to ensure trust, transparency and heightened safety. 'By actively involving patients in their care, health care can become more patient-centered, ultimately ensuring better outcomes for all,' the DOH said. The DOH likewise paid tribute to medical professionals, who are the 'listeners, the diagnosticians, the caregivers, the comforters, the supporters, and the healers.' Aside from DOPMH, other major government hospitals that participated in the two-day activity were Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao del Norte, Butuan Medical Center in Butuan City and Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency