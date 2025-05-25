Para±aque Police Officer Commended for Brave Service

Para±aque: The Philippine National Police (PNP) commended a Para±aque City cop who sustained injuries while fulfilling his duties. Staff Sgt. Carlo Sotelo Navarro, 45, of the BF Homes Police Substation 5, showed the kind of courage expected of a cop when he attempted to pacify an aggressive suspect in Creek Drive 1, San Antonio Valley 8 on Friday morning, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said in a news release Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Navarro, together with other police officers and members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT), responded to a public disturbance alert. When Navarro confronted the suspect identified as ‘Arnold,’ the latter suddenly drew a kitchen knife and struck the police officer in the head and chest. Navarro’s colleagues and BPAT members were able to restrain the suspect, who is now under police custody.

The injured police officer was taken to a hospital and is already in stable condition. ‘The courage of PSSg Navarro is a powerful reminder of the kind of sacrifice our police officers make every day. He answered the call of duty without hesitation, knowing the risks. That is true service. We pray for his recovery and salute his heroism,’ Marbil said in a statement.

The suspect faces complaints of alarm and scandal, direct assault, attempted murder and illegal possession of a bladed weapon.