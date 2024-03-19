Panaad Festival marks ‘better, brighter days’ for Negros Occidental

BACOLOD: Barely a month before the staging of the 2024 Panaad sa Negros Festival, the province's top government officials came together to launch the 'festival of all festivals' of Negros Occidental at the Capitol Park and Lagoon here Monday night. Set on April 15-21, the festival's 28th edition is themed 'Living the Promise.' Panaad is the Hiligaynon word for vow or promise. 'I am confident that Panaad 2024 will be a huge success and will mark the living of the promise of better and brighter days for our province and our people,' Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in his message. Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, local chief executives, and representatives of the 32 cities and municipalities of Negros Occidental, including the highly urbanized Bacolod City, joined the governor during the launch. Lacson acknowledged the 'demonstration of support and the manifest cooperation and accord between the provincial government and our local government units (LGUs)' that could lead to the success of the weeklong festiv ities held at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan here. Along with Lacson and Ferrer, each city and municipal mayor appeared in the festival's music video, showcasing the food, culture, and tourist attractions of their respective localities. Lacson said it is clear that the Panaad Festival 'holds a very special place in the hearts of every Negrense' after last year's successful festival held after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. 'It is for this reason that the provincial government, together with our partners, is going to great lengths to make this year's Panaad as enjoyable and memorable as possible for both tourists and locals alike,' he added. Festival executive director Cheryl Decena invited Negrenses and visitors to join this year's festival and 'experience the most amazing delights of Negros Occidental.' 'Our theme this year will show that Panaad Sa Negros Festival continues to significantly impact the lives of our fellow Negrenses, wheth er in arts, fashion, performances, and many more avenues showcasing the best of Negros Occidental aptly known as the 'Land of Sweet Surprises,'' she added. The 29 candidates of the 2024 Lin-ay Sang Negros beauty pageant were also presented during the launch. The Panaad Festival's main feature is the showcase of the LGUs' themed pavilions designed as replicas of their own municipal or city hall or the famous product they are known for. In 2018, Panaad sa Negros Festival was elevated to the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines and the Department of Tourism Pearl Awards Hall of Fame after topping the Best Tourism Event - Provincial Festival category for three straight years. It bagged the award first in 2008 and 2014-2016. Source: Philippines News Agency