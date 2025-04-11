Manila: Malaca±ang on Thursday condemned misogynistic and degrading remarks made by certain election candidates, particularly at the local level, emphasizing that such behavior should no longer be admired or tolerated by the public. In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro expressed concern over how past political narratives often celebrated disrespectful statements, especially those targeting women.

According to Philippines News Agency, Castro questioned why candidates or public figures who made offensive remarks were often cheered on in the past despite the degrading nature of their statements. She highlighted the troubling trend of applauding disrespectful language, especially towards women, and ridiculing serious issues such as sexual violence. “Paano nga ba ang mga ganitong klaseng pananalita noon ay pinapalakpakan? Parang ipinagbubunyi ang mga kandidato o mga lider na nagsasalita ng walang karespe-respeto lalung-lalo na sa mga kababaihan (How could these kinds of statements be applauded before? It’s as if candidates or leaders who speak disrespectfully, especially to women, are being celebrated),” Castro said.

Castro further condemned the normalization of misogynistic behavior, as she cited recent incidents involving a Pasig congressional candidate who invited single mothers to ‘sleep with him,’ and a gubernatorial candidate in Mindanao who declared that only ‘beautiful women’ deserved nursing scholarships. She stressed that such behavior, which trivializes serious issues like women’s rights and sexual violence, should no longer be accepted.

“Hindi na po ito dapat na gawing idolo ang mga ganitong klaseng ng mga tao. Hindi na ito dapat pamarisan. Hindi na ito dapat pinapalakpakan (These kinds of people should no longer be idolized. They should no longer be followed as examples. They should no longer be applauded),” the Palace official stated. Castro made it clear that unlike in the past, such narratives no longer have a place under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

She emphasized that under President Marcos’ administration, there is no room for celebrating misogynistic behavior. “Kung nagawa ito dati at pinapalakpakan, hindi na po sa panahon ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Marcos na dapat itong manyari (If this was done before and was applauded, not anymore under the administration of President Marcos),” she said.

Castro acknowledged the positive response from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which recently called out the concerned candidates and demanded explanations for their misogynistic and degrading remarks during their campaigns. The Palace also appealed to candidates to elevate the level of discourse and keep their campaigns free of offensive statements.