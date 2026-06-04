Palace Backs Gatchalian as Legitimate Senate Leader

Manila: Malaca±ang has reaffirmed its recognition of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the acting leader of the Senate, stating that the move is based on existing jurisprudence and established parliamentary practice. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed the Executive's endorsement of Gatchalian's leadership following his election by the Senate's new majority bloc during a session held on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gatchalian was elected acting Senate president after senators from the minority bloc, with the support of Senator Francis Escudero, established a quorum and proceeded with Senate business. The session also saw the election of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri as the chairperson of the committee on rules, while former Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III administered Gatchalian's oath as the chamber's most senior member.

The leadership change followed a period of turmoil in the Senate, which began with the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada and the subsequent absence of members of the former majority bloc, led by erstwhile Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano. This absence resulted in the cancellation of sessions. In response, Cayetano denounced the leadership change as an 'illegal coup d'etat' and refused to recognize the authority of the new Senate majority bloc composed of 12 senators.

Castro stated that the Palace's position is grounded in the landmark Avelino vs. Cuenco ruling, a precedent frequently cited in Senate leadership and quorum disputes. She also mentioned that a similar principle was applied during the leadership dispute involving then Senate President Franklin Drilon in 2015. The Palace issued its recognition shortly after Gatchalian was elected acting Senate president by the attending senators, as it considered the process a valid parliamentary procedure.