PAL to reroute Pagadian flights to Dipolog April 15 to May 15

MANILA: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will reroute its Pagadian flights to Dipolog due to the airport's monthlong closure from April 15 to May 15. Pagadian Airport's runway will be repaired and rehabilitated during this period. In an advisory, PAL said Dipolog will serve as its alternative gateway, with the following schedule: - 2P 2553 Manila - Dipolog (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) 11:20 am; - 2P2554 Dipolog - Manila (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) 03:10 pm; - 2P2553 Manila - Dipolog (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday) 11:20 am; - 2P 2554 Dipolog - Manila (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday) 1:55 pm. PAL, meanwhile, said affected passengers could reroute their flight subject to available space within 60 days from original schedule Source: Philippines News Agency