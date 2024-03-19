Latest News

PAL to reroute Pagadian flights to Dipolog April 15 to May 15

MANILA: Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will reroute its Pagadian flights to Dipolog due to the airport's monthlong closure from April 15 to May 15. Pagadian Airport's runway will be repaired and rehabilitated during this period. In an advisory, PAL said Dipolog will serve as its alternative gateway, with the following schedule: - 2P 2553 Manila - Dipolog (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) 11:20 am; - 2P2554 Dipolog - Manila (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) 03:10 pm; - 2P2553 Manila - Dipolog (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday) 11:20 am; - 2P 2554 Dipolog - Manila (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday) 1:55 pm. PAL, meanwhile, said affected passengers could reroute their flight subject to available space within 60 days from original schedule Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.