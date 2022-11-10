Paeng destroys P67.2-M Zambo City crops, fisheries

Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has damaged a total of P67.2 million worth of crops, including fishery products and resources here, the City Agriculturist Office reported Wednesday.

City Agriculturist Carmencita Sanchez said the damage when Paeng hit the city on Oct. 28 and 29 covered 238.60 hectares of farms planted with agricultural crops and fishery products across the six agricultural districts.

“A total of 1,317 fisher folks and 476 farmers for a total of 1,793, were affected,” Sanchez said in a report to Mayor John Dalipe.

Of the damage, Sanchez said the hardest hit was the fishery sector and agricultural crops, with PHP44.8 million and PHP22.4 million total losses, respectively.

Under the fishery sector, 711.5 hectares of seaweed farms in villages under the agricultural districts of Ayala, Culianan, Curuan, Manicahan, Tumaga, and Vitali were destroyed with damage reaching PHP33.4 million.

Some 292 hectares of fishponds with harvestable milkfish, prawns, and crabs in villages under agricultural districts of Culianan, Curuan, Manicahan and Tumaga were severely destroyed with damage reaching PHP9.3 million.

Sanchez said 11 bancas and fishing gears worth PHP573,000 were destroyed in Barangays Ayala, Cawit, Labuan, and Sinunuc.

Also damaged were post-harvest facilities such as fish drying plants worth PHP1.1 million.

Meanwhile, some 91.8 hectares of farms planted with assorted vegetables, banana and papaya were destroyed with damage reaching PHP16.4 million.

Sanchez said 119.4 hectares of rice and 27 hectares of corn fields were badly damaged due to flooding, with losses reaching up to PHP4.4 million and PHP1.5 million, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency