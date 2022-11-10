Over 200 new cops take oath in Central Luzon

At least 219 new police recruits took their oath as members of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) at the parade ground here on Wednesday.

PRO-3 regional chief, Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, administered the oath of office to the recruits following their presentation by Gen. Jerry Bearis, Deputy Regional Director for Administration.

The new police personnel underwent a stringent screening process, after which they were all given the rank of Patrolman.

“You are physically and psychologically fit and are qualified to become police officer. You are also here because of the sacrifice and support of your parents and loved ones who inspired and empowered you to finish your studies and enabled you to hurdle the challenges of becoming a police officer. In return, make them more proud with a life worthy of respect and emulation by the community and the public,“ Bearis said during the live streamed event.

Pasiwen, in his message, congratulated the rookie police officers for choosing to become members of the Philippine National Police.

“Today marks one of the most significant days of your lives for you are about to undergo a major transformation from civilian life to regimented real living. The training you are about to face is designed to make you withstand all kinds of hardship to make you work with stability under pressure,” he said.

After their oath-taking ceremony, the new police recruits will further undergo one-year training at the Regional Training School 3 in Magalang, Pampanga.

Source: Philippines News Agency