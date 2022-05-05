﻿P75-M new DAR-Bicol building to boost services to stakeholders

A PHP75-million building will soon rise in the regional government center here and is expected to help ease the workflow of transactions and give convenience to the clients of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Bicol (DAR-5), particularly the farmers.

The three-storey building to be constructed on a 4,352 square meter lot anytime after the election will be funded by the General Appropriations Act and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Gerard Buensalida, DAR-5 spokesperson, in an interview, said the building will be the new home of the DAR-Bicol regional office as well as the Albay Provincial Agrarian Reform Office.

“The ground floor and the second floor will be occupied by the DAR regional office while the 3rd floor will be occupied by the Albay provincial office,” he said.

Buensalida said the building will be senior citizens-friendly, to make it “easy to accommodate our clients”, especially the elderly farmers.

He said DAR-Bicol has been renting its office since 1989 and that he is pleased that the agency will now have its own building.

“With the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), green architecture will inspire the building’s grand and modern design, with a touch and feel of a comfortable, pleasant ambiance overlooking the picturesque view of Mayon Volcano,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency

