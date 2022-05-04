Amplify. Accelerate. Action. Thousands gather to re-energise UN Sustainable Development Goals during Catalyst 2030 annual event

# Catalyst 2030 explores bold new strategies to confront world’s pressing problems from food security to health crises

# UN’s sustainable development goals in the spotlight as 2030 deadline looms

# Thousands of social entrepreneurs and innovators collaborate at global event

AMSTERDAM, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the growing and influential movement of social entrepreneurs and innovators, Catalyst 2030, will gather with world leaders during Catalysing Change Week 2022 to find bold new strategies to make the world a more sustainable and fairer place for everyone.

High energy, frank and innovative discussions that spark collaboration with practical outcomes will mark the scores of physical and online sessions and activities that will take place across the globe from 9 to 13 May 2022 at this critical point in the evolution of the planet.

The week-long event is open to everyone who is interested in learning about the growing Catalyst 2030 movement, its work and successes in tackling the root of some of the world’s most difficult challenges, as it seeks to accelerate attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Jeroo Billimoria, Catalyst 2030 spokesperson and one of the movement’s co-founders said, “We are excited that Catalysing Change Week 2022 will bring together a diverse group of experts, social innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders from the private sector and government. In a spirit of true collaboration. Some of the problems that will be tackled include poverty, climate, food security and education. Participants will tap into the collective wisdom around systems change while forging partnerships across countries, regions and sectors,” Billimoria said.

Catalysing Change Week 2022 will host scores of online sessions over five days and in several languages, covering all major time zones. The Week will build on the success of Catalysing Change Week 2021 which attracted an audience of close to 6,000 individuals. Participants represented more than 1,600 organisations across 131 countries.

During this year’s Catalysing Change Week 2022, the South-South Alliance for Equitable Green Development will address the inequity surrounding funding of climate-smart solutions. These sessions will outline opportunities climate management provides for development and employment as well as pathways for the G7 and G20 to make significant contributions.

Another key milestone during Change Week 2022 is the launch of Africa Forward, which will announce a new cohort of African social entrepreneurs. The objective of Africa Forward is to support the next group of social entrepreneurs who can identify innovative pathways and collaborative solutions.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Re-Energise the SDGs” reflects the movement’s priorities in this unique period of our global history. The COVID-19 pandemic holds the potential to delay the achievement of the SDGs by 50 years or more.

“Catalysing Change Week 2022 is a unique engagement opportunity for anyone who has an interest in achieving social change and to learn more about what social entrepreneurs and innovators are doing to confront and to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs before 2030,” Billimoria said.

Catalyst 2030 is a global movement of social entrepreneurs and social innovators from all sectors who share the common goal of creating innovative, people-centric approaches to attain the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Joining forces with communities, governments, businesses and others, Catalyst 2030 members are changing systems at all levels through collective action and bold, new strategies.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in January 2020, Catalyst 2030 comprises more than 1,500 people and organisations who are active in over 180 countries and who directly reach an estimated two billion people. We believe in collective action and that bold new strategies are needed to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

