DUMAGUETE: Anti-narcotics agents seized over PHP7 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested an alleged drug pusher during a pre-dawn buy-bust Tuesday in this capital city of Negros Oriental. Lt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, identified the suspect as Aldwin Merced, 36, of Barangay Candau-ay here. Merced was arrested at 2:40 a.m. after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover agent. Seized from the high-value target were an estimated 1.31 kilos of shabu with a street value of PHP7,010,800. Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were filed against him. Meanwhile, 15 suspects yielded more than PHP1 million worth of shabu during three days of Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation on May 10 to 12, Polinar said. The operations also resulted in the arrest of some 100 individuals for various offenses such as illegal gambling, illegal possession of firearms, and violations of loca l ordinances, as well as the arrest of wanted persons. Source: Philippines News Agency