P4.7-M swine artificial insemination facility to rise in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY - A PHP4.7 million swine artificial insemination sa barangay (SWAIB) facility project will soon rise in Malinao town, Albay province that could help boost hog quality and production in the province. Dr. Pancho Mella, head of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), said on Wednesday the project which broke ground Tuesday is a grant by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) to help increase the quality of swine production. "The facility is expected to be finished within 120 days. The facility includes a 10-boar capacity pen, a laboratory for the semen since it will be processed there and of course, the storage room," Mella said in an interview. He said the project as a grant will be paid for by providing free services to the farmers engaged in hog production. "It is not like we will pay them with cash but the method of payment will be a free service for farmers with female hogs. We will provide 2,600 free semen from the 10 boars as breeders," he said. Aside from increasing the number of hogs raised Mella added the facility aims to help produce an upgraded quality of the hogs. "Before, we use the natural way. But with artificial insemination, the quality of hogs will be much better, in terms of weight, meat production and safe from diseases," he said. Aside from the facility, the provincial government of Albay will receive allocate funding for the farmers' training. Albay has registered 27,000 livestock farmers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency