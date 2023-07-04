P3.6-M cash gift released to E. Visayas centenarians in 6 months

At least 36 centenarians in Eastern Visayas have received PHP100,000 cash gift each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the first six months of the year. Of the 36 recipients, 13 of them are from Leyte province, three from Southern Leyte, seven from Samar, four from Biliran, six from Northern Samar and three from Eastern Samar. 'This cash benefit is awarded by DSWD to centenarians in accordance with Republic Act 10868. This law aims to provide incentives for all senior citizens who reach 100 years whether they are inside or outside the country. This is different from DSWD's social pension,' said Janeth Erato, DSWD regional office social pension social welfare officer, in a press briefing here Tuesday. Recipients receive the cash during their 100th birthday along with a letter from the Office of the President. Erato said local government units also add cash incentives to centenarian beneficiaries. The amount varies for each local government. The grant is a recognition of the government for the longevity and contributions of centenarians to the welfare of their families and communities. To avail of the benefits under the law, relatives of the centenarians must submit primary documents such as birth certificate and Philippine passport to the city or municipal social welfare office and the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in their localities. If the two documents are not available, any one of the primary Identification cards issued by OSCA, Government Service Insurance System, and Social Security System; driver's license; Professional Regulations Commission license; and Commission on Elections Voter's ID, are also accepted. The DSWD distributes the centenarian incentive through a house-to-house delivery scheme. (With reports from Roxanne M. Rojales, OJT/PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency