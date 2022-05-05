﻿OPAPRU, AFP, MILF sign pact to ensure peaceful, honest 2022 polls

A clean, orderly and peaceful election is eyed for the Bangsamoro Region with only four days to go before the election day.

This, after the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have forged a “Pledge of Commitment” on Tuesday to ensure a safe and peaceful election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement on Thursday, the OPAPRU said the signing of the pact is another major milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process as it was held inside the MILF’s sprawling Camp Bilal in Munai, Lanao del Norte — which was once considered a major stronghold of the revolutionary group in the province.

Over the past days, the Joint GPH and MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) and the Ad hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) visited several MILF commands and neighboring areas to engage with MILF members.

These visits include a series of dialogues on the agreements contained in the Guidelines for Mutual Understanding signed by the GPH-MILF CCCH on April 30, in relation to the upcoming national and local polls.

Meanwhile, the pledge of commitment contains agreements on the adherence to the ceasefire protocols as stipulated in the operational guidelines of the Agreement on General Cessation of hostilities of 1997 or the Ceasefire Agreement signed between the national government and MILF; avoiding violent or provocative actions that may trigger MILF members, the civilian populace, or the government’s security forces to do the same; and to remain neutral in any political-related engagements on the ground that may lead to conflict situations.

Describing the newly signed commitment as a milestone in the peace process, Galvez cited the huge impact of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on the promotion and raising of socio-civic awareness for the MILF.

Galvez said this also paved the way for the establishment of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), a political organization formed by the MILF under the leadership of BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim.

“Kaugnay nito, ay hinihiling namin ang buong-pusong kooperasyon at suporta ng ating mga kapatid na MILF sa darating na halalan. Nawa’y tumulong po tayong lahat upang maisagawa ito ng malinis at maayos (With this, we are asking for the wholehearted cooperation and support from our brothers in MILF in this coming elections. I hope we will all help to push a clean and orderly elections),” he added.

Galvez also encouraged all qualified men and women members of the MILF to join the Philippine National Police force, especially those who have finished their college education.

The National Special Qualifying Eligibility Exam (NSQEE) for National Police Commission (Napolcom) in BARMM will be held on May 29 in Cotabato City.

Source: Philippines News Agency

