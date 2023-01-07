NPA rebel killed, another wounded in Butuan skirmish

BUTUAN CITY: A New People’s Army (NPA) fighter was killed while another was wounded in an armed encounter with troopers of the 65th Infantry Battalion (65IB) at the boundary of barangays Taligaman and Bugsukan here on Friday afternoon.

In a statement on Saturday, the 65IB said they dispatched a team after residents alerted them to the presence of an undetermined number of armed men.

A 20-minute gunfight occurred and the rebels immediately fled, leaving behind a dead fighter and another wounded, who was provided with first aid and later taken to a medical facility in Butuan City.

The identities of the fatality and the injured are still being determined, the 65IB said, adding that no one was hurt on the side of the government troopers during the skirmish.

Recovered from the encounter site were two AK-47 rifles, one M16 rifle, an M203 grenade, a variety of ammunitions, a detonating cord, five mobile phones, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

In the same statement, 65IB commander, Lt. Col. Michel Mortejo, lauded the residents’ alertness and courage to report the presence of the NPA rebels in their area.

“The 65IB will continue to provide security to ensure the safety of the residents of Butuan City, especially those in the remote areas,” Mortejo said.

He also urged the remaining NPA insurgents to peacefully surrender as government programs and services are available to them.

Source: Philippines News Agency