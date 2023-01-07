LPA, ‘amihan’ to bring cloudy skies, rains Saturday

MANILA: A low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon, or “amihan,” are seen to bring overcast skies and rains over most of the country on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last estimated at 1,000 km. east of Southeastern Mindanao.

The trough of the LPA and the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

On the other hand, the “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Region, the rest of Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

The same weather phenomenon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast to east will prevail over the entire country, with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 29°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 21°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 28°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 30°C

Source: Philippines News Agency