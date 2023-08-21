NOTICE OF VACANCY FOR PELANGAI STATE SEAT SUBMITTED TO EC – PAHANG SPEAKER

A notice on the vacancy of the Pelangai state seat following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun in a plane crash last Thursday, has been submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin handed over the notice to Pahang EC director Datuk Zamree Hamli at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, at 11.20 am today.

Zamree, when speaking to reporters, said that a meeting would probably be held this week to discuss the by-election for the Pelangai state seat.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sharkar said the submission of the notice is a prescribed procedure if any state seats fall vacant.

“Today, we submitted a notice to the EC to inform them about the vacancy of the Pelangai state seat following Johari’s death on Aug 17,” he said.

Johari, 53, who was also Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, was one of the 10 people who perished when the Beechcraft aircraft Model 390 (Premier 1) crashed near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, last Thursday.

In the 15th General Election, Johari, representing Barisan Nasional, won the Pelangai state seat with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat who received 3,260 votes; Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri of Pakatan Harapan (2,031 votes) and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang (65 votes).

As of May 2023, there were 16,475 registered voters in Pelangai.

