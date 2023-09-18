NOR YATI AHMAD IS NEW ACCOUNTANT-GENERAL

Deputy Accountant-General (Corporate) Nor Yati Ahmad has been appointed as the new Accountant-General, effective today.

The appointment of Nor Yati, who replaces Datuk Dr Yacob Mustafa whose contract ended on Aug 2, was announced by the Accountant-General’s Department in a statement today.

“The Accountant-General’s Department would like to express our appreciation and profound thanks to the government for the trust placed in Nor Yati to shoulder the responsibilities as the Accountant-General,” it said.

The appointment letter was presented to Nor Yati by the Director-General of Public Service Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed at the Public Service Department here.

Nor Yati, who holds a Master’s degree in Accountancy And Finance from the University Of Adelaide, Australia and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), joined the public sector in 1995 as an accountant at the Kuala Lumpur branch of the Accountant-General’s Department.

Prior to her appointment as Deputy Accountant-General (Corporate), Nor Yati served in the department’s Accrual Accounting Implementation Team (PPPA) since 2011, before being appointed as its director in 2018.

The PPPA is responsible for the transformation from cash-based accounting to accrual-based accounting in the public sector in line with the guidelines outlined in the New Economic Model 2010, which has helped enhance financial management efficiency and accounting practices, particularly within the federal government, state governments, and the public sector in general.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency