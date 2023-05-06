‘No choice’: Nadal bows out from Italian Open due to injury

Rafael Nadal on Friday announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open tennis tournament due to his ongoing hip injury. "I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome," the Spanish legend said in a statement on Twitter. He added that despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, he has "no choice" but to accept the bitter re-adaptation process and continue working. This ongoing injury also raises eyebrows about the 22-time Grand Slam winner's fitness for the French Open, which will start on May 22. The 36-year-old had a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open in January and had already withdrawn from Indian Wells, the Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

Source: Philippines News Agency