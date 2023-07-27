NEW MARANG BRIDGE TO REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION, IMPROVE SOCIOECONOMIC STATUS

The new Marang Bridge project, a federal government initiative, is hoped to successfully reduce traffic congestion and simultaneously improve the socioeconomic status of the town.

Senior Civil Engineer of the Eastern Zone I Special Projects Unit (Road) Ir. Aida Amalina Abdullah said that the project involves a 2.5km-long stretch along the FT003 route from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan, and it is expected to be completed by June 2025.

“The route includes about 1.4km-long elevated area (bridge) with four lanes. The physical progress has reached 29 per cent so far,” she told Bernama.

She said the Marang landmark project, valued at RM338.5 million, has received excellent cooperation from all parties, including the local community.

“The surrounding residents are aware of this project, and we hope there will be no issues when the land acquisition process begins, as the community also looks forward to a more vibrant economic activity once the bridge is completed,” she said.

The new Marang Bridge project is part of the bridge replacement programmes given priority for implementation following the state government’s request in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) due to the increase in traffic flow.

A resident, Rahayu Mustaffa, 40, from Kampung Seberang here, said that the construction of the new four-lane bridge has been long-awaited by the people in Marang, as the old bridge is narrow and unable to accommodate the increase in population and vehicles.

She said the rapidly growing tourism industry in the area somehow exacerbated the congestion issue, sometimes compromising the safety and comfort of road users.

“I have been living here for more than 15 years, and the traffic congestion at the bridge is nothing new. The residents here have almost lost hope, hoping for a new bridge. Alhamdulillah, our prayers were answered, and we hope it can be completed soon to avoid accidents or any untoward incidents,” she said.

Rohaizi Yusof, 45, on the other hand, said that the construction of the new bridge was hoped to resolve the critical traffic congestion issue, especially during festive seasons and school holidays.

“During school holidays or festive seasons, I usually don’t leave the house or go anywhere because the roads will be heavily congested.

“Usually, severe congestion will start from Pantai Kelulut to Simpang Empat Sotong, a distance of about eight kilometres,” he added.

