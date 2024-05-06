TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of the Bigo Bridge in Arteche, Eastern Samar designed to address road closures during heavy flooding. The DPWH Eastern Samar district engineering office reported that the 80-meter bridge built on top of the highway is now passable after two years of construction. DPWH Eastern Samar district engineering office chief Domcelio Natividad said this is one of the high-impact projects in Eastern Samar contributing to the economic and social development of Arteche, Jipapad, and nearby towns in the province. "This will solve the problem especially during rainy season because it takes days before the floodwater subsides," Natividad said in a statement Monday. DPWH Eastern Visayas assistant regional director Ma. Margarita Junia recalled that frequent road closures due to flooding were among the challenges she faced during her stint as district engineer in Eastern Samar. "In 2021, after three days of heavy rainfall, some road sections were closed but water subsided after a few hours. But in Bigo, flooding was up to two meters deep and the road was closed for days," Junia said. The new bridge is within a major highway in Barangay Bigo. This is part of the road network that links the provinces of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. Flooding is common in the village during the rainy season since the road section is a catchment area whenever there is an overflow from the nearby Oras River. Source: Philippines News Agency