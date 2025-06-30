New Bacolod City Mayor Advocates for Drug-Free Government

Bacolod city: On his first day in office, Mayor Greg Gasataya took a drug test to emphasize his commitment to establishing a drug-free government in Bacolod City. The test, conducted by the City Health Office, returned a negative result, reinforcing his pledge to uphold this policy within city administration.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gasataya stated that while the drug test is voluntary, he will require his executive assistants and other co-terminus appointees to participate in drug testing. “This is a campaign of the government to ensure that we function well as government officials, and it is part of the campaign against illegal drugs. We want to set an example. This is not mandatory, but as elected officials, it is our responsibility,” Gasataya commented during a media interview.

In addition to his drug-free workplace initiative, Gasataya’s first executive order was the establishment of a senior citizen center at the Government Center Annex Building. He emphasized the importance of recognizing senior citizens’ contributions and ensuring their welfare by providing accessible programs and services.

Another directive from Gasataya required all city government staff to return to their original plantilla assignments effective July 1. “It is imperative that all city government personnel are properly accounted for in terms of their respective plantilla positions and designated offices,” he explained.

During his oathtaking and inauguration on Saturday, Gasataya outlined the focus of his administration’s first 100 days, encapsulated by the acronym ‘HEART.’ This represents a dedication to health; education, economic, environmental sustainability; access to basic services, agriculture, animal welfare, and access to technology and housing; reliability of disaster risk reduction and management; and traffic management, transportation, and tourism.