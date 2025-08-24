Negros Producers Group Recognized as TVET Board for Creative Sector

Bacolod: The Association of Negros Producers, Inc. (ANP) has been formally recognized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) as the Regional Industry Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Board for the Creative Sector in the Negros Island Region (NIR).

According to Philippines News Agency, ANP president Christina Marie Gaston and chairperson Arlene Infante received the certificate of recognition from TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez and TESDA-NIR Interim Director Ni±a Connie Dodd during the TVET-Industry Partnerships and Milestone Ceremony here over the weekend.

Benitez highlighted the importance of creating industry TVET boards like ANP to ensure a globally competitive workforce and address job skills mismatch efficiently. The TESDA-NIR and the ANP signed a memorandum of agreement on August 12 for the establishment of the Negros Industry TVET Board for Creative Sector (NITB-C).

Dodd noted that ANP is the first-ever industry association TVET Board among the ten priority sectors in Negros Island and is now officially the pilot industry partner in the region. The NITB-C is an independent industry-led body that aims to bridge the gap between industry demands and TVET skills standards.

Under the agreement, TESDA-NIR will assist NITB-C with necessary resources and facilitate the development and review of training regulations, competency standards, curriculum, and assessment tools. It will also develop guidelines to encourage broader industry participation in various training systems and programs.

ANP is tasked with providing labor market information to TESDA to aid in policy and program decisions, leading industry consultations, and providing expertise in skills forecasting. Infante expressed commitment to making NITB-C a successful pilot initiative, noting the need for similar collaboration in other sectors beyond garments.

The Bacolod-based ANP also organizes the Negros Trade Fair, the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair held annually in Metro Manila since 1985.