NegOcc opens P37-M facilities to assist MSMEs

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental’s provincial government here unveiled on Tuesday PHP37 million worth of facilities to assist micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the province.

Inaugurated by Capitol officials, led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, were the Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC), shared service facility (SSF), and organic post situated inside the province's Food Terminal Market compound along the North Capitol Road here.

"With our farmers' and MSMEs' raw materials, the TLDC will be instrumental in extending assistance to them," Lacson said.

The province will help these enterprises in product development, market networking, and links and promotion, as well as exposure and participation in trade fairs and other entrepreneurial opportunities, he added.

"It is not enough that we open doors of opportunities for Negrenses. We must usher them to their full potential," Lacson said.

He acknowledged that MSMEs, which comprise 99.5 percent of business establishments, are considered the engine of economic growth, job creation, and poverty eradication.

"This project, with its focus on rebuilding the resilience and enhancing the capabilities of the Negrense MSMEs, is part of our vision and goal to effectively implement an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery," Lacson said.

Being sold at the TLDC are food products and handicrafts manufactured by MSMEs from various local government units, including this capital city.

Part of the facility is a fixed outlet for the produce of organic farmers.

Also located in the same building is the SSF, which has machinery, equipment, tools, systems, skills, and knowledge under a shared system.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the province would not charge fees for the use of the SSF but would opt for a consignment scheme or percentage cost sharing with the MSMEs.

"We will work towards the Food and Drugs Administration accreditation of the products manufactured in the SSF. We can then sell these in supermarkets and other parts of the country," he added

