Nearly PHP3-Million Shabu Seized in Weeklong Zamboanga Peninsula Operations

Zamboanga city: Authorities arrested eight drug suspects and confiscated shabu worth PHP2.9 million across the Zamboanga Peninsula from August 1 to 8.

According to Philippines News Agency, the most significant drug haul took place on August 7 in Zamboanga City, where PHP2.5 million worth of shabu was separately confiscated from three high-value targets. Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta highlighted the success as a direct result of inter-unit collaboration, actionable intelligence, and the professionalism of the personnel involved.

One of the suspects, aged 22, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation at a motel in Barangay Guiwan, yielding approximately 250 grams of shabu valued at PHP1.7 million. Two other suspects were arrested in Barangay San Roque and Barangay Tulungatung on the same day, with a combined 130 grams of shabu worth more than PHP1.2 million.

On August 4, another suspect was captured in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur, with 50 grams of shabu valued at PHP340,000 and two firearms in his possession. Brig. Gen. Matta reported that four additional suspects were arrested during separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga del Norte within the same period.

Matta encouraged the public to remain vigilant and collaborate with authorities by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.