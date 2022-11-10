Nearly P36-M in illegal drugs seized in Negros Oriental in 2021

Close to PHP36 million worth of suspected shabu and marijuana was seized in various anti-illegal drug operations in Negros Oriental in 2021.

A consolidated report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Wednesday showed that last year, the total volume of shabu seized was pegged at 5,255.26 grams.

On the other hand, marijuana seized was pegged at 95.74 grams.

The aggregate street value of the illegal drugs totaled over PHP35.747 million, the report said.

The NOPPO conducted 474 operations last year in which 515 suspects were arrested.

These included 68 high-value individuals, 422 street-level individuals on the police’s watch list of suspected drug personalities, and 25 other suspects.

Meanwhile, the province of Negros Oriental was adjudged the 2021 Best Performing Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) in the Central Visayas region.

Other awards also included the High Functional Provincial ADAC and Functional Peace and Order Council.

Gov. Roel Degamo received the award on Tuesday at a hotel in Cebu City, with Regional Director Leocadio Trovela of the Department of the Interior and Local Government Region 7 leading the rites.

The awards were given based on the official results of the recently concluded 2021 ADAC Performance Audit and 2021 Peace and Order Council Performance Audit where the Province of Negros Oriental garnered 90.5 points and 98.25 percent, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency