NCAA: Mapua triumphs over College of Saint Benilde

Mapua University outplayed the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) in the fourth quarter to post its third victory in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 men's basketball on Wednesday. Paolo Hernandez scored 22 points while Clint Escamis and Jopet Soriano contributed 12 points each as the Cardinals conquered the Blazers, 75-71, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. Escamis also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and JC Recto added eight points on top of 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals for Mapua, which improved its win-loss card to 3-1. Miguel Corteza led CSB with 15 points, while Miguel Oczon and Will Gozum chipped in 14 and 11 points, respectively. Robi Nayve had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Paul Turco also delivered eight points and eight rebounds. The Blazers dominated the first three quarters, but the Cardinals fought back, sending their opponents to their third loss in four outings.

Source: Philippines News Agency