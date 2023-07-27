Naga City, Cebu breaks ground for 150-bed hospital

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Senator Francis Tolentino on Thursday led the groundbreaking ceremony for a 150-bed medical facility in Barangay Poblacion, Naga City of Cebu province, as part of the provincial government's bid to bring health services in every locality through its hospital expansion and equipping program. Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong said the PHP350-million medical facility to be constructed on a 6,000-square-meter lot will be funded by the city and provincial government, as well as a funding grant from the Senate. He said the PHP50-million grant from the Senate has already been downloaded by the office of Senator Tolentino through the Department of Public Works and Highways. 'The people of Naga City express their deep gratitude to Gov. Garcia and to Sen. Tolentino for making our 'Light City' a recipient of her better health care program that directly redounds to the benefit of the Nagahanons,' Chiong told the Philippine News Agency. 'Hopefully we can have this done by the end of 2024,' he said. Garcia thanked the senator for helping in the project through legislative funding, even as she assured Chiong of the capitol's financial counterpart. 'What we really need is services for healthcare… Kinsa may ganahang masakit (Nobody wants to get sick),' Garcia said in her speech. She said poor residents of Naga City are the priority for the health care services to be provided in the new hospital that will be managed by the city government. Tolentino said the healthcare program in Cebu province is in line with the Local Government Code's provision that mandates local government units to provide various services for the general welfare of their constituents. "Section 16 of the Local Government Code provides for the empowerment of the LGUs, to provide hospitals. This is what Gov. Garcia is doing now. It's a sign of good governance," he said in a speech. Tolentino also turned over to the Bureau of Fire Protection in Naga a 1,000-gallon fire truck. Cebu 1st District Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas also expressed her support to the project. The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by regional government agency heads, as well as provincial and city officials.

