N. Cotabato Principal Hurt in Ambush

Midsayap: Police and soldiers here have launched a manhunt against two men who shot and seriously injured a school principal here at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Arlyn Alcebar, principal of the Agriculture Elementary School in Barangay Agriculture.

According to Philippines News Agency, Alcebar was driving her sports utility vehicle and was about to enter the school grounds when two men on a motorcycle arrived. The back rider pulled a gun and shot the school head multiple times before they quickly fled.

Responding traffic officers and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members quickly took her to the hospital on a tricycle. The Midsayap municipal police station has yet to issue an official statement.

Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan condemned the attack against Alcebar and directed the police to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators.

Alcebar is new to the Agriculture Elementary School, having been transferred from Salunayan Elementary School, also in Midsayap, as part of the Department of Education’s reshuffling of school heads.