MYCEB SHOWCASES STRONG CSR THROUGH TWO INITIATIVES

Amid the bustling corridors of the Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2023, held from Aug 21 to 26, the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) showcased its strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) through two impactful initiatives.

MyCEB, in a statement today, said the first initiative was a blood donation drive on Aug 22, where the pulse of goodwill resonated as dedicated attendees enthusiastically participated in the event to extend a lifeline to those in need.

It said the commitment to making a difference did not stop there, as the second initiative, a tree planting activity, took root at an ecotourism attraction, Taman Alam in Selangor, last Saturday (Aug 26).

“Amidst the lush scenery, a hundred trees found their new home, standing tall as symbols of our dedication to the environment and community,” it said.

The statement added that the MyCSR activities during MBEW 2023 embody the heart of collaboration and compassion, leaving an indelible mark of positive change within and beyond the event's horizon.

Meanwhile, MyCEB interim chairman Datuk Saraya Arbi said the company is delighted with the overwhelming response and active participation from delegates and strategic partners.

“The tree planting campaign and blood donation drive exemplify our industry's dedication to making a positive impact beyond business gatherings.

“Together, we've proven that business events are not only a platform for growth but also an opportunity to nurture a better future,” she said.

She added that through the initiatives, MyCEB has collectively shown that business events can be a force for good, contributing to both environmental sustainability and community welfare.

“Let's continue to sow the seeds of goodwill, embracing the power of collective action,” she said.

She also said the success of MyCSR activities during MBEW serves as a reminder that the business events industry can be a force for good, not only in promoting economic growth but also in fostering social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

“In line with the fulfilment of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, it is only timely that the business events industry gathers to vigorously and consistently work towards protecting, conserving and preserving our mother nature for a sustainable future.

“As the event concludes, the positive impact on the local community and the environment continued to reverberate, leaving a legacy of meaningful change,” she said.

Ending MBEW 2023, a tree planting activity was organised in collaboration with Tourism Selangor and its strategic partners, namely Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS), Kumpulan Darul Ehsan Berhad (KDEB) Waste Management, the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) and Malaysian Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (MACEOS), to contribute to environmental conservation.

The CSR activity was attended by Saraya, acting chief executive officer Zain Azrai Rashid, Kuala Selangor district officer Mohd Raiz Radzuan, MPKS secretary Mohamad Yusli Iskandar, Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Azrul Shah Mohamad and Persatuan Pencinta Alam Malaysia executive director I.S Shanmugaraj.

To make a difference and be part of MyCEB’s CSR initiatives or know more about MBEW, kindly visit www.myceb.com.my.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency